Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police.

Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Winslow was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.