Man stabbed to death in Maywood

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death in suburban Maywood.

Pedro Aragon-Hernandez was near 2nd and Harvard Avenue, when he was fatally stabbed, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The circumstances of the stabbing remain unknown.

Maywood police were not available for comment Sunday afternoon.

