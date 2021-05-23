Man stabbed to death in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Illinois - A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death in suburban Maywood.
Pedro Aragon-Hernandez was near 2nd and Harvard Avenue, when he was fatally stabbed, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.
The circumstances of the stabbing remain unknown.
Maywood police were not available for comment Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement