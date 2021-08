A man was stabbed in the neck while sleeping on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop Friday morning.

The attack occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on a southbound train in the 100 block of State Street, Chicago Police said.

The man, 52, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with two stab wounds to his neck, police said. His condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody.

