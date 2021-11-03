Man standing on Chicago sidewalk shot in the head: police

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 5:20 p.m., the man was on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of S. Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood when a person inside a vehicle pulled out a firearm and started shooting at him.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.

