Man steals car, crashes after running red light on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after stealing a car in West Englewood and crashing it on the Far South Side.
The man allegedly stole a black Dodge Durango from a 36-year-old man at gunpoint around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.
Police spotted the Durango drive through a red light near 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue, striking another vehicle in the intersection, police said.
The Durango came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody, police said.
A handgun was also recovered from the floorboard.
Area One detectives are investigating.