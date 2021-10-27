Man steals car, crashes after running red light on Far South Side

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after stealing a car in West Englewood and crashing it on the Far South Side.

The man allegedly stole a black Dodge Durango from a 36-year-old man at gunpoint around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

Police spotted the Durango drive through a red light near 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue, striking another vehicle in the intersection, police said.

The Durango came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody, police said.

A handgun was also recovered from the floorboard.

Area One detectives are investigating.