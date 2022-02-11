Man steals Jeep from Tinley Park dealership before crashing, running off

A Kentucky man was arrested Thursday after police said he stole a Jeep from a car dealership that was later involved in a crash and foot pursuit in Tinley Park.

According to police, Marty Crawford, 50, of London, Kentucky, was taken into custody after stealing a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee from the Dodge car dealership, located at 8355 West 159th St., Tinley Park.

Police said Crawford got inside an unlocked Jeep that had a key fob in it, and drove off.

The stolen Jeep was later involved in a car accident at 179th Street and LaGrange Road, police said.

After crashing, Crawford fled on foot.

Tinley Park officers, along with the help of an off-duty Will County sheriff and eyewitnesses, were able to quickly locate and arrest him, police said.

Two people were injured in the crash and taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for treatment.