Man strikes 2 women with truck after argument in West Pullman
CHICAGO - Two women were struck by a vehicle after getting into an argument with a man in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
About 9:50 p.m., the women, 65 and 48, were in an argument with a man they knew in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street, when he intentionally struck them with his white pick-up truck, Chicago police said.
They were both brought to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.