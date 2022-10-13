Man struck by car after trying to run across Lake Shore Drive

A man was struck by a vehicle while trying to run across several lanes of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night on Chicago's North Side.

The 37-year-old attempted to cross the 2800 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 35-year-old woman who was driving northbound, police said.

The driver tried to abruptly stop but was unable to avoid hitting the man, police said.

The man suffered injuries to the face and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Chicago police said the man had possibly exited a ride-share before trying to cross the busy roadway.

No citations have been issued.