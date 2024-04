A 57-year-old man was struck by gunfire inside a home in Chicago's Morgan Park Monday night.

Police say the victim was in the living room of a house in the 11400 block of South Elizabeth Street around 8:20 p.m. when gunfire came through the front window.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.