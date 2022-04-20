Man struck in Irving Park hit-and-run

A man was injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in the Irving Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was crossing the road around 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Addison Street when he was struck by an SUV, police said.

He suffered an injury to his leg. Paramedics took him to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene and no one is in custody, police said.

