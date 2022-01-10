Man struck, killed by cars after lying down on Mundelein highway

A man died after he was struck by two cars while lying down on a highway Sunday night in unincorporated Mundelein.

The 42-year-old left a bar in the area around 10:50 p.m. and was apparently walking home when he lay down on Route 60/83 near Taylor Lake Court, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Two cars, a Honda Accord and a Nissan Murano, driving southbound struck the man who was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said it was unclear why the man decided to lay on the road. He has not yet been identified.

The drivers were not injured in the crash, according to police.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating.