Man struck multiple times by gunfire in Princeton Park: police

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times in Princeton Park Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victim was in the 300 block of West 95th Street around 6:45 a.m. when he was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by Area Two detectives.