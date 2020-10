A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 6:15 p.m., the 64-year-old was talking to someone he knew in a car in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street when the other person fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.