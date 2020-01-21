Man suffering medical issue in Loop did not fall from L platform: CTA

A man suffering from a medical condition fell to the street Tuesday morning near a CTA station in the Loop, police say.

Officers were called about 8:45 a.m. for man who fell near Washington Street and Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police initially said they were called for someone who fell from an elevated platform to the street, but Chicago Transit Authority spokesman Stephen Mayberry said the incident happened off of CTA property.

The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Spokespeople for both departments did not know the man’s condition.

A police spokeswoman said the Chicago police coded the incident as a medical event, and would not investigate it further.