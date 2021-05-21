Man suffers 11 gunshot wounds in West Garfield Park shooting: police

A 33-year-old man was severely injured in a shooting Friday in West Garfield Park, police said.

The man was standing in front of a home about 5:25 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He suffered 11 gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stable, police said.

He wasn’t able to give officers details on the shooting due to the severity of his injures, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.