Man suffers medical episode while driving, crashes into house in Arlington Heights: police

article

A 54-year-old man suffered a medical episode while driving and struck a house in Arlington Heights Monday morning.

The crash occurred at 523 E. Circle Hill.

According to preliminary information from Arlington Heights police, the man, who was driving a gray 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, was traveling westbound on East Valley Lane and approaching East Circle Hill Drive when he suffered a medical episode at about 4:25 a.m.

The SUV drifted across the eastbound lanes of East Valley Lane and then left the roadway, police said.

The vehicle then struck a wooden fence before hitting the east wall of a house.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The driver was able to exit the vehicle with only minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Impairment was not suspected, police said.

No one inside the house was injured.

The Arlington Heights Building Department temporarily deemed the structure uninhabitable due to the damage.