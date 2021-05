A 20-year-old man was shot Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 8:30 p.m., he was standing in the 3100 block of West 25th Street, when a man walked up to him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck twice in the torso and brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP