Man taken to hospital for mental evaluation after SWAT standoff in Chatham

A man was taken to a hospital for mental evaluation after a four-hour standoff with police Monday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

The man barricaded himself with four children in a home in the 7900 block of South Evans Avenue after violating an order of protection, Chicago police said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene at 7 a.m. after the main refused to exit, police said.

The children were released to police sometime afterward, according to police spokesman Michael Carroll.

The 41-year-old was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for an evaluation, Carroll said.

Police did not find a weapon on him.