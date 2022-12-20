Man takes keys from valet stand, steals vehicle on Near West Side: police

Chicago police are investigating after an offender grabbed keys from a valet stand and stole a vehicle on the Near West Side.

At about 3:08 p.m. Monday, an unknown male offender exited a red Chrysler sedan in the 1600 block of West Harrison and approached a valet stand.

He then grabbed multiple sets of keys, Chicago police said.

The offender then pushed a 55-year-old man before using one set of stolen keys to enter a white Land Rover. The offender then fled in the Land Rover.

He was last seen traveling westbound with the red sedan following behind.

The victim was not injured, and no one is in custody.

This incident is considered a strong-armed robbery and a motor vehicle theft.

Area Three detectives are investigating.