Man, teen girl charged after shot fired into Loop Corner Bakery

article

Charges have been filed against a man and a teenage girl after a shot was fired into a Corner Bakery during a fight Monday on Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

Angel Martinez, 18, is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm toward an occupied vehicle, according to Chicago police.

Martinez, who lives in Cicero, and the 17-year-old girl are also each charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded gun without a FOID card, police said.

The incident started as a physical altercation about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. Martinez and another male were fighting when Martinez took out a handgun and fired at least one shot.

One bullet went through the window of the Corner Bakery at 224 S. Michigan Ave., according to a law enforcement source. No one inside the restaurant was hit.

Officers responded, but everyone involved in the altercation had left, police said. Martinez and the girl were arrested nearby in the 100 block of East Jackson Boulevard a few minutes later.

The person who was shot at could not be located, police said. It was unclear if he was hit by gunfire.

Martinez is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, police said. The girl’s case is being handled in juvenile court.