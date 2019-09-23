Gunfire enters Loop restaurant during fight on Michigan Avenue; no one hurt

Two people are in custody after a gunshot entered a Corner Bakery during the evening rush on Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

The incident started as a physical altercation about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Two males were fighting when one of them took out a handgun and fired at least one shot, police said.

One bullet entered a Corner Bakery, according to a law enforcement source. No one inside the restaurant was hit.

Officers responded, but everyone involved in the altercation had left, police said. An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were arrested nearby.

Police said charges were pending against the man for allegedly shooting the gun, and against the woman for possessing the gun.

Advertisement

The man who was shot at could not be located, police said. It was unclear if he was hit by gunfire.