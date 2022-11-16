Man threatened with fire extinguisher, carjacked in River North

A man was carjacked Tuesday morning in a River North residential building.

The 26-year-old was followed by a stranger into a building around 7 a.m. in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street, police said. The suspect demanded the victim's keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher, police said.

The man complied and the suspect drove off in his Toyota sedan, striking a garage door to the building as he fled, police said.

The suspect abandoned the Toyota in the street and fled in a Buick that he drove to the scene, police said.

The suspect then returned to the scene, got out of the Buick and drove off in the victim's car again, according to police.

The victim's Toyota was recovered in an alley a short time later in the 300 block of South Whipple Street.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.