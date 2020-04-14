Man tried to get girl into car in Wheaton: police

A man tried to lure a girl into his car Monday in west suburban Wheaton, police said.

She was walking about 6:38 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Main Street when the man approached her in a “smaller” black SUV, Wheaton police said.

He asked the girl for her name, phone number, address and to get into his vehicle, police said. The man drove off after the girl said she’d call the police.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s or 30s with short black hair and clean shaven, police said. He was wearing business casual attire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wheaton police at 630-260-2077.