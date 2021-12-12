Man tried to kidnap teenage girl in Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police say

A man tried to kidnap a teenage girl in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old was walking eastbound on West 18th Street near Damen on Friday around 3:25 p.m. when a man walked up behind her.

He put his hands over her eyes and tried to pull her backwards.

The girl screamed and fought him off. She ran eastbound and he ran westbound.

The girl told police he was 20 to 30-years-old, 5'4", wearing light colored sweatpants, a green/blue coat with a hood, and black shoes.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS