Man tried to lure girl to his car in Brighton Park: police

A man tried to lure a girl into his car in Brighton Park this past weekend.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, an unknown white man attempted to lure a juvenile female into his vehicle in the 2600 block of West 36h Street.

According to police, the man was driving a black Chevrolet, pulled up next to the girl and asked her to give him some help, and he would get her some food.

The man drove away shortly after, and the girl ran home, police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380