Man tried to lure little boy and girl into van in Uptown

Police are warning residents about a man who tried to lure two children into a van Monday in Uptown on the North Side.

The 10-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy were walking about 4:35 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Clarendon Avenue when a man approached them in the van and talked to them “with the intention of luring them into the vehicle,” police said.

The children did not talk to the man and ran away, police said.

The driver was described as a bald man in his 50s, according to police. He was driving a rusty white van with windows on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.