Man tries to hide from gunman in Bronzeville, is shot in shoulder

A man was shot Saturday at a business in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 8:15 p.m., the man, 24, was inside a business in the 300 block of East Pershing Road when someone opened the front door and started firing shots inside, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the shoulder despite hiding in the back of the building, police said. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

