Man tries to rob bank in Uptown: FBI

article

The FBI is offering a reward for information on a man who tried to rob a bank last week in Uptown on the North Side.

The attempted robbery happened about 1:50 p.m. Nov. 8 at a Bank of America branch, 4758 N. Racine Ave., according to the FBI.

The man entered the bank and attempted to rob it, but left without any money, the FBI said. He wore a gray jacket with black sleeves, a black knit cap and a mask. The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading directly to his arrest, the FBI said. Anyone with tips is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at 312-421-6700.