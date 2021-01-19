Man unloading groceries carjacked at gunpoint in Jefferson Park: police

A man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night while unloading grocery bags from his car in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

The 50-year-old was unloading his car about 8:10 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Mason Avenue when a four-door Honda Civic pulled up next to him, Chicago police said.

Two males got out of the Civic and one of them pointed a gun at the man, demanding his money, police said.

The man told the suspects he didn’t have any, police said, and the gunman drove off in the man’s Infiniti M5 sedan, which was left running.

Later, officers tried to pull over a Civic matching the description of the one used in the carjacking, but the car didn’t stop and crashed in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

The passengers ran out from the Civic after the crash, police said. A weapon was recovered in the car.

No injuries have been reported, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Earlier Tuesday, a pair were carjacked at gunpoint a block away from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home in Logan Square.

In 2020, carjackings in Chicago more than doubled compared to the previous year.