Man walking outside critically hurt in Chicago shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot while walking outside Wednesday night in Chicago’s South Loop, police said.
What we know:
Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot around 9:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of South State Street.
The man told officers he was walking when an unidentified male approached on foot, pulled out a gun, and fired several shots before running off.
The victim was hit twice in the back and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.