Man walking outside critically hurt in Chicago shooting, police say

The Brief A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the back Wednesday night in the South Loop. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of South State Street. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.



A 32-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot while walking outside Wednesday night in Chicago’s South Loop, police said.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot around 9:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of South State Street.

The man told officers he was walking when an unidentified male approached on foot, pulled out a gun, and fired several shots before running off.

The victim was hit twice in the back and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.