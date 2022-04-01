Man walking to work killed in Melrose Park hit-and-run

A man who was on his way to work was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning in Melrose Park.

Alfonso Parra, 61, was crossing Mannheim Road around 5:47 a.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV that was driving southbound near the North Avenue intersection, according to Melrose Park spokesman Gary Mack.

Parra was transported to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Mannheim Road will be reopened in a few hours, Mack said..

Melrose Park police are investigating.