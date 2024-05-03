Man wanted after allegedly sexually abusing 20-year-old woman in Streeterville

article

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually abused a woman Wednesday morning.

At about 12:10 am., two 20-year-old women were walking westbound on Chicago from Fairbanks, when a suspect, who was walking eastbound, approached the victims and sexually abused one of the women.

The second woman was able to pull her away from the suspect, and they were able to escape.

Following the incident, the suspect walked eastbound on Chicago Avenue.

Chicago police described the offender as a Black male with a shaved head and clean-shaven face.

He is about 5'8" to 5'11" with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored long coat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8200.