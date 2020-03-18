Man wanted after woman sexually assaulted in South Shore: police

article

Police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint last week in South Shore.

The 39-year-old was walking about 6 a.m. near the 7800 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone approached her with a semi-automatic gun, Chicago police said.

The gunman forced her into a nearby alley, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

He was described as a 20 to 29-year-old man standing 6 feet tall with a slim build, brown eyes, black dreadlocks and a mustache, police said. He was wearing a black skull cap, white jacket and skinny jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.