Ex-Bull Joakim Noah backs Illinois bill to expand housing support for people leaving prison

The Brief Former Bull Joakim Noah joined advocates to support expanded housing for people leaving prison. A proposed Illinois bill would boost rental assistance and reentry services. Supporters say limited funding leaves many qualified applicants without help.



Former Chicago Bulls All Star Joakim Noah stood alongside community leaders Thursday to push state legislation aimed at expanding housing support for people returning from prison, arguing stable housing can shape whether someone successfully rebuilds their life.

Advocates with the Home for Good Coalition gathered at the National Public Housing Museum to raise awareness of the proposal, which would increase funding for rental assistance and wraparound reentry services across Illinois.

Supporters say the timing matters. Some housing programs already exist, but strict funding limits cap how many people they can help. As more people leave prison each year, advocates say the gap between need and available support continues to grow.

Why housing access is central to reentry

Coalition leaders say housing is often the first major barrier returning citizens face. Without a stable address, finding work, accessing health care, or reconnecting with family can become significantly harder.

Andre Ruddock, founder of Returning Citizens in Memory of Henry Dee and an outreach coordinator with the Chicago Area Fair Housing Alliance, said his organization has seen firsthand how demand outpaces resources.

He said some applicants who qualify for help are still turned away because programs reach their capacity. Advocates argue expanding the Home for Good initiative could reduce that bottleneck and help more people transition successfully.

Noah’s role beyond basketball

Noah, who spent nine seasons with the Bulls and earned two All-Star selections, has focused on community work since retiring from professional basketball. He co-founded the Noah’s Arc Foundation, which supports youth programming and violence prevention efforts.

Speaking during a public conversation at the rally, Noah described his involvement in reentry issues as part of a broader commitment to community engagement.

"Is it maybe, like, when I think about it, is it a survivor’s remorse or something, like, I am not sure what it is, but for me personally, like, it has been a great learning opportunity for me and this work has definitely given me a lot of purpose," Noah said.

What the proposed bill would do

Advocates say the legislation would expand rental subsidies and strengthen partnerships between housing providers and service organizations. Supporters argue that could help stabilize people during the critical months after release, when recidivism risks are often highest.

The coalition also frames the proposal as a public safety investment. They say increasing housing access can help reduce repeat incarceration and support stronger neighborhoods.

Backers are now working to build support for the measure in Springfield as lawmakers consider funding priorities for the upcoming legislative session.