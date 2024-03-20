Man wanted for allegedly robbing Byline Bank in Rogers Park

article

A suspect is at large after robbing a Chicago bank Wednesday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at Byline Bank located at 6945 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park.

According to the FBI, the offender made a verbal demand for funds but never showed or implied a weapon.

He is described as a white man, approximately 40 to 50 years old. He has a thin build and is roughly six feet tall.

The offender wore a white mask with black spots, a green hoodie with white drawstrings, blue jeans and brown boots.

He fled on foot and is currently at large.