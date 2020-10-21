Man wanted for attempted child luring in Highland Park: police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to coax a 12-year-old girl to follow him in Highland Park in the north suburbs.

The girl was walking about 5 p.m. Tuesday near Braeside Road and Lakeside Place when the man drove up in a silver-colored Nissan Murano, Highland Park police said in a statement.

The man, who was between 30 and 50 years old, asked if she wanted to go to Sheridan Road with him, police said.

The girl refused and the man drove away.

Police asked anyone with tips to call detectives at 847-432-7730.