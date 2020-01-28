Man wanted for attempted child luring in Portage Park: police

Chicago police are asking for help locating a man wanted for allegedly attempting to lure a child into his vehicle Saturday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 1:45 p.m., a boy was walking south in the 3800 block of North Melvina Avenue, when his path was blocked by the man driving a gray four-door vehicle, Chicago police said. The man motioned for the boy to come toward him, but he ran from the scene instead.

Police describe him as being a white man, between 60 and 70-years-old, with short gray hair and was wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.