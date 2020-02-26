Man wanted for attempted luring of girl in Lincoln Park

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a girl while she walked to school Wednesday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The 10-year-old was walking about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Orchard Street when a man approached her from behind, Chicago police said.

He said, “Hey princess, where are you going? Can I take you?” according to police. She ignored him and ran towards her elementary school, and the man followed her before running off.

The suspect was a 30 to 40-year-old man with light facial hair, police said. He wore a black skullcap, red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.