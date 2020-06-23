Man wanted for inappropriately touching woman in Noble Square: police

Police are searching for a man who inappropriately touched a woman last week in the Noble Square neighborhood.

She was walking home alone about 5 p.m. June 17 when she was confronted by a man in the 1400 block of West Blackhawk Street, according to Chicago police.

The man touched her inappropriately under her clothes and then ran east when she questioned him, police said.

The man, between 25 and 35 years old, wore a light-colored shirt, light-colored shirt pants and a Chicago baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554, or leave an anonymous tip at tipsoft.com.