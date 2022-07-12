Man wanted for knocking elderly woman to the ground, stealing purse on Red Line train

article

Chicago police are trying to identify a man who stole an 80-year-old's woman purse and knocked her to the ground Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in Rogers Park.

The man allegedly approached the elderly woman around 1:10 p.m. on a train at the Jarvis Red Line stop and took her purse from around her neck area with such force that she was lifted from her seat and knocked to the ground, police said in a community alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 745-4706.

No additional information was immediately available.