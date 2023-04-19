Man wanted for Loop bank robbery

article

A man is wanted for robbing a bank in the Loop Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:40 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Chase Bank located at 10 S. Dearborn Street.

The suspect demanded money via a note while displaying a gun, the FBI said.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man between the ages of 45 and 55. He is 5'6" to 5'7" with a medium build.

He was wearing a baseball cap with a brown bill and City of Chicago logo, a brownish winter coat with a full hood, blue surgical gloves and a white N95 mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.