Man wanted for punching Red Line rider in the face during attempted robbery

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago
Surveillance image of a man who attempted to rob a CTA passenger at the Harrison Red Line station on Thursday evening | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a man who is accused of punching a CTA rider in the face after attempting to take his cellphone.

The man approached a CTA passenger at the Harrison Red Line platform around 6 p.m. Thursday and tried to take the cellphone from his hands, police said.

The man then punched the rider twice in the face before the passenger fled the area, according to a CPD alert.

The CTA announced Friday it will be deploying security guards to combat an uptick in crime on the rail system.

Anyone with information is asked to call mass transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.

