Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks

Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday.

Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old.

The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the train tracks at the Green Line Conservatory/Central Park stop, according to officials.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:51 p.m.

Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312) 745-4706 with any information.