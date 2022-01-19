Man wanted for robbing Addison bank

article

The FBI is searching for a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank in Addison Wednesday.

At about 10:59 a.m., the FBI responded to the Chase branch located at 600 W. Lake Road.

The suspect, described as a Black man, about 5'7", thin build and in his 50s, demanded funds while displaying a handgun, the FBI said.

The suspect was wearing sunglasses, a black and gray jacket, a black beanie and a black facemask.

Any person with information is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 4421-6700. You can also submit any tips at tips.fbi.gov.