Man wanted for sexual abuse, attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old girl in Lincoln Park: police

Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually abused and tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl Wednesday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The girl was walking north on Orchard Street from Lincoln Avenue about 5 p.m. when the man rode up to her on a bicycle and smacked her behind, Chicago police said. He then got off his bike and said “you’re coming with me, precious,” but the girl was able to escape to safety.

The suspect, whose exact age was unknown, was described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 black man with a tall, slim build, dark-brown complexion and curly hair, police said. He was wearing a plain, orange t-shirt and light-colored cargo shorts at the time of the incident.

The man was riding a blue bicycle with thin tires and a straight handle bar, police said. No name or markings were seen on the bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.