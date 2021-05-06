Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Little Village

A man is wanted by police after allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl Tuesday in Little Village.

The girl was at a business about 5:12 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 26th Street when the man approached her, asked for help and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, Chicago police said.

The man was about 29 years old, 5-foot-5 and thin with black hair pulled to the side, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue or black hooded sweatshirt and a dark hat.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.