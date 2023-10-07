Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for shattering glass protecting driver on CTA bus

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago
Man wanted for breaking bus driver dividing window on CTA bus. 

CHICAGO - Chicago people are searching for a man who allegedly shattered a window inside a CTA bus. 

The man demanded to be let off the bus before reaching a stop, according to Mass Transit Detectives. 

Police say he shattered the glass protecting the bus driver from passengers.

He was described as a man between 35 and 50 years old. No further information is available.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4706. 