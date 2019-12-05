Man wanted for solicitation of teen in Kenwood

Police are looking for a man who tried to solicit a sexual act from a boy Wednesday in Kenwood on the South Side.

The 16-year-old boy was walking home between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the area of the 4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue when a man he didn’t know started following him, Chicago police said.

The man told the teen he was looking for 16, 17 and 18-year-old boys, police said. Then, the man showed the boy a video on his phone of him performing a sexual act.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with a little stubble for facial hair, police said. He wore his hair in two twisted braids that started from the front of his head, went along the sides and were tied at the back.

He was wearing a blue jean jacket with a burgundy hoodie underneath and “saggy” blue faded jeans, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.