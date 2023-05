article

Mass Transit Detectives are looking for an individual accused of a strong-armed robbery that occurred earlier this month.

The strong-armed robbery occurred near the Morse Street Red Line in Rogers Park on May 18 at about 8:26 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim's handheld gaming device was taken.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives/Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443.