Man wanted for trying to lure a 6-year-old girl into his car on the Northwest Side

Chicago police are asking for help locating a man wanted for allegedly trying to lure a 6-year-old girl into a car Saturday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

About 3:45 p.m. a 6-year-old girl was walking down the sidewalk near her home on North Nottingham Avenue, with her mother just behind her, when a man in the rear passenger seat of a sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi Galant with tinted windows, called her over as they drove past her, Chicago police said.

The car then drove south from the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.